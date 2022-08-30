Evercore ISI Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $58.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

