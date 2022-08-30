Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Sells $530,580.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXTR stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

