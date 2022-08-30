FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $507.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.75.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $441.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.85.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.