Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.8 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

FANUF stock remained flat at 170.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 163.72. Fanuc has a 52-week low of 144.88 and a 52-week high of 249.96.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

