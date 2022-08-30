Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.8 days.
Fanuc Stock Performance
FANUF stock remained flat at 170.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 163.72. Fanuc has a 52-week low of 144.88 and a 52-week high of 249.96.
About Fanuc
