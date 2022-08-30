Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,840,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,650,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 17.5 %

Shares of FFIE stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.