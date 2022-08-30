Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance
Fat Projects Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
About Fat Projects Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPW)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.