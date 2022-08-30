Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Update

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Fat Projects Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

