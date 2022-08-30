Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,111,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 949,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,342,000 after acquiring an additional 475,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,559,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. 65,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

