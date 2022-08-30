Financial Comparison: Visa (NYSE:V) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 15.87 $12.31 billion $6.78 29.84 Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.36 -$65.01 million ($2.51) -14.07

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80 Fiverr International 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations for Visa and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Visa currently has a consensus price target of $257.64, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $59.17, indicating a potential upside of 67.52%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Visa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.99% 46.39% 18.63% Fiverr International -28.46% -31.00% -10.04%

Risk and Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats Fiverr International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

