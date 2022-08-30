Financial Contrast: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) vs. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for M&T Bank and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 4 8 0 2.67 Peoples Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $198.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.2% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M&T Bank and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 23.21% 10.76% 1.17% Peoples Bancorp 23.41% 10.61% 1.21%

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. M&T Bank pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.11 billion 5.39 $1.86 billion $10.76 17.06 Peoples Bancorp $254.35 million 3.34 $47.56 million $2.43 12.34

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Peoples Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; insurance premium financing; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and lease financing services; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. The company operates through 135 financial service offices and ATMs, including 119 full-service branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

