FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.23 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $27.23 million and $5.00 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002691 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003453 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,741,440 coins and its circulating supply is 608,376,188 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

