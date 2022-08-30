First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.