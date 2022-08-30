First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%.
