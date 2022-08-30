FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.1 %

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,888. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

