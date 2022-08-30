FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

FTLF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 1,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

