Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FSBC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $429.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.34. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.