FJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,929 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Trinity Capital worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 89,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 24,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $391,151.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,152 shares of company stock worth $536,587 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 273,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

