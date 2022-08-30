FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,268,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,920,000 after buying an additional 485,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,045. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

