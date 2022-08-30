FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $399,000 in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total transaction of 29,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,375 shares in the company, valued at 515,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 7.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,917. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.86 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.38 and its 200-day moving average is 8.06.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

