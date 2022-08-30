FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 24,104 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

