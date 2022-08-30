FJ Capital Management LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $7,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 177,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

