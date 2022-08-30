FJ Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Red River Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.62. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Red River Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.