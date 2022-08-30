Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

BDL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.73.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

