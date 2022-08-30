Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. 1,320,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

