Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 24.8% in August

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Stock Performance
FTV traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. 1,320,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.