Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in August

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,744.8 days.

Fosun International Stock Up 1.5 %

Fosun International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367. Fosun International has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Fosun International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Featured Stories

