Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

