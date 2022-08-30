FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 72,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,823,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,134,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 640,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 650,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

