Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.96 Price Target for Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.96 price objective by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 326.67% from the stock’s current price.

Hemostemix Price Performance

HEM stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 372,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. Hemostemix has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

