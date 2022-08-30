FUZE Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,044.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.13 or 0.00061146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,087.03 and $30,044.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken.

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.