FUZE Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,044.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.13 or 0.00061146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,087.03 and $30,044.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
