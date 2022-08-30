Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,539,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 2,050,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Stock Performance
GNENF remained flat at $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.14.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
