Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,539,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 2,050,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Stock Performance

GNENF remained flat at $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

