Gems (GEM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,097.00

Gems (GEM) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $132,295.82 and approximately $28,097.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Get Gems alerts:

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

