General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

