Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Shares of Genting Singapore stock remained flat at $28.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Genting Singapore has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

Genting Singapore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.3208 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

Featured Stories

