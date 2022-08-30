Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,382 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $910.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

