Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,382 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.95.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $910.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.52.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.