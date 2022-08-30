Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 712,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE GBTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,166. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,239 shares of company stock valued at $177,579. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

