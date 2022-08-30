Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
