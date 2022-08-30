Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In related news, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 25,239 shares of company stock valued at $177,579 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.