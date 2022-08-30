Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,239 shares of company stock valued at $177,579 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $327,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.