Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Up 7%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.96. 17,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 725,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSL. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,068,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,416,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

