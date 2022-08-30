GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get GMO Payment Gateway alerts:

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at 70.89 during trading on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1-year low of 64.10 and a 1-year high of 125.00.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.