GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million

GNY (GNY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GNY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $2.69 million and $75,737.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

