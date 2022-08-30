GoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $169,485.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015017 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,189,319,769 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

