goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 465.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHMEF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.86.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $98.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 544. goeasy has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

