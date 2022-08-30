GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.86.

GoHealth Stock Performance

GOCO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 42.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 457,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,117,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 138,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

