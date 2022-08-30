Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Declares $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 764,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gold Fields by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gold Fields by 25.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

