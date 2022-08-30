Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Declares $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 764,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gold Fields by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gold Fields by 25.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

