Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0012

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $197,269.30 and approximately $758.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

