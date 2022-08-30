Goose Finance Price Tops $0.0418 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $73,365.81 and approximately $44.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

