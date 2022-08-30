Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Up 28.7% in August

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 31st total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GIIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

