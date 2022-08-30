governance ZIL (GZIL) Price Reaches $11.52 on Top Exchanges

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, governance ZIL has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One governance ZIL coin can now be bought for $11.52 or 0.00056505 BTC on major exchanges. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $11,117.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

governance ZIL Coin Profile

The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase governance ZIL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

