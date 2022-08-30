Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) rose 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33). Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.18).

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £405.31 million and a P/E ratio of 289.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

