Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00268160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001060 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

