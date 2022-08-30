Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 8.45. 36,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,726. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 6.52 and a twelve month high of 73.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.94.

