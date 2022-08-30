Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Groove Botanicals Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRVE remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Groove Botanicals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

About Groove Botanicals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.