Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 199,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 3.3 %

GROV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 157,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,762. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at $398,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,039,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.